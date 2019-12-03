TICKETS for a new indoor play experience at Intu Lakeside are now available to buy online making for the perfect early Christmas surprise for the kids.

Nickelodeon Adventure recently opened at Intu Lakeside offering an immersive and interactive experience for children of all ages but tickets were only available to buy on the door.

Nickelodeon features a number of different zones based around the world's favourite Nickelodeon characters, including Paw Patrol, Spongebob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Rugrats, to name a few, making it the ultimate family-fun day out.

The centre also has a 4D cinema experience.

Children can earn a captain's license at Mrs Puff's Boating School down at Bikini Bottom or complete a secret mission with Paw Patrol's Skye and friends.

Also onsite is the Slime Café to fill those rumblings tummies, as well as a range of exclusive Nickelodeon merchandise in the Nickelodeon Adventure store.

Tickets cost £14.95 for children and £7.50 for adults with separate annual passes also available.

For further information visit, www.nickelodeonadventure.co.uk