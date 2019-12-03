NICKELODEON Adventure at Lakeside has opened its doors today much to the delight of eager families.

Tickets are now available to buy online... making for the perfect early Christmas surprise for the kids.

The new indoor play centre at Intu Lakeside offers an immersive and interactive experience including a 4D cinema.

Adventure - little ones are sure to run themselves ragged inside

Wow! - the centre's 4D cinema experience

Nickelodeon Adventure features a number of different zones based around the world's favourite Nickelodeon characters, including Paw Patrol, Spongebob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Rugrats, to name a few, making it the ultimate family-fun day out.

Children can earn a captain's license at Mrs Puff's Boating School down at Bikini Bottom or complete a secret mission with Paw Patrol's Skye and friends.

Familiar - Sponge Bob's humble abode

Also onsite is the Slime Café to fill those rumblings tummies, as well as a range of exclusive Nickelodeon merchandise in the Nickelodeon Adventure store.

Tickets cost £14.95 for children and £7.50 for adults with separate annual passes also available.

For further information visit, www.nickelodeonadventure.co.uk