Eight officers who were attacked by a man after having petrol thrown over them in Basildon have received bravery awards.

The officers received Judges’ Commendations from Her Honour Judge Samantha Cohen at Basildon Crown Court today, Tuesday 3 December, in connection with an incident in Ward Close, Basildon, on Sunday 5 May.

They were attacked from behind by Justin Jackson, 28, of Ward Close, Basildon, who covered them in petrol while they were detaining people following reports that a motorbike had been ridden dangerously.

Two officers were hospitalised after ingesting the noxious liquid.

Jackson received three years and nine months for eight counts of administering a noxious substance with intent to injury, aggrieve or annoy at Basildon Crown Court t on Thursday 7 November.

Chief Superintendent Kevin Baldwin, of our South Command, said: “All eight officers showed courage and bravery despite the dangerous and cowardly actions from Jackson.

“They were subjected to a terrifying ordeal as they had a flammable liquid thrown over them.

"However, they still managed to continue their shifts that day – helping to keep your communities safe.

“These commendations given by Her Honour Judge Cohen recognise their actions that day.”

The commendations read: "I commend the eight officers for their actions that day. They were faced with a very volatile situation to begin with, which escalated to an entirely unpredictable way. They keep their cool afterwards and are a credit to the force."

A 17-year-old boy from Basildon was sentenced at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Friday 16 August for driving a motor vehicle dangerously. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined.

Janine Justin, 47, of Ward Close, Basildon, was found guilty of possession of an offensive weapon at Basildon Crown Court received nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

She was fined £140 and was ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work.

Shannon Jackson, 20, of Ward Close, Basildon, is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Thursday 20 February for a trial after being charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of their duty.

A 30-year-old from Basildon has been released without charge for assault by beating of an emergency worker and a 17-year-old girl from Corringham has been released without charge for assisting an offender.