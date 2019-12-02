POLICE are urgently appealing for information after a one-year-old French Bulldog was stolen during a burglary.

The pup, Princess,has a golden coat and was wearing a Burberry-style lead and collar at the time she was taken.

Detectives are appealing for any information which can lead to her safe return, or any intelligence around her whereabouts.

Princess was taken from an address in Wharley Hook, in Harlow, sometime between 1.30pm and 1.50pm on Saturday.

Anyone who has recently bought a French bulldog matching Princess' description should get in touch with police.

Call Harlow CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/189712/19.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous you can speak to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit information through their website.