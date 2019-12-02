SHOPPERS have been praising bosses at Aldi after it was revealed stores would be closed on Boxing Day.

The supermarket has been closed on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the past few years meaning employees can have a proper break with their family and friends.

Stores will also be closed on New Year's Day.

The news follows Home Bargains announcing they will once again be closing their stores on Boxing Day.

The company made a similar announcement last year and confirmed the extra day off isn’t taken out of staff’s holiday allowance meaning 22,000 employees will still get paid while they spend time with their family.

The move resulted in a number of shoppers suggesting all high street stores should be closed on Boxing Day to give hard-working employees more time off over the festive period.