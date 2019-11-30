The London Bridge attacker has been named as convicted terrorist Usman Khan, police said.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said 28-year-old Khan had been living in the Staffordshire area and officers were searching the address.

He added police were “not actively seeking anyone else” over the attack, which left a man and a woman dead.

In a statement, Mr Basu said: “We are now in a position to confirm the identity of the suspect as 28-year-old Usman Khan, who had been residing in the Staffordshire area. As a result, officers are, tonight, carrying out searches at an address in Staffordshire.

“This individual was known to authorities, having been convicted in 2012 for terrorism offences. He was released from prison in December 2018 on licence and clearly, a key line of enquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack.”

Khan was wearing a fake suicide vest when he was killed on London Bridge on Friday afternoon in full view of horrified onlookers.