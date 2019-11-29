A film star and crew were spotted on a popular beach.

Jude Law and the filming staff were seen on Chalkwell Beach early this morning.

The actor took the time to speak with workers and fans and visited the Saltwater Beach Cafe.

A cafe spokesman said: "It’s seems the little stretch of Chalkwell beach is super popular for films.

"We had the pleasure of helping the film crew of Jude Laws new film and it was a very early start.

"What a fantastic, friendly group of people they all were."