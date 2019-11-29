A MAN was seriously assaulted in the middle of a busy road in Southend.

Police were called to Bellevue Road, at around 4.45pm yesterday after a man in his twenties was assaulted, resulting in head injuries.

Witnesses took to social media to report how they'd seen a police cordon in place outside of flats nearby Sainsbury's Local, with multiple police attending the incident.

Two men were arrested and remain in custody. A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and a second man, who is 30, was arrested this morning on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

Thankfully, his injuries aren't life threatening or life-changing.

A spokesperson from Essex Police, said: "Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Southend’s Local Policing Team on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/189038/19.

"Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information through their website."