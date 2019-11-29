A young man who was killed in a crash died as a result of head injuries; an inquest heard.

Conor Wells, 20, died in the crash in Somnes Avenue Canvey on November 24.

The inquest into his death was opened this morning at Essex Coroners Court in Chelmsford.

The inquest heard a prosecution in connection with the incident is possible.

Marianne Robson, coroner's PA said: "Conor Wells died on November 24 in Somnes Avenue Canvey.

"In the early hours of the morning Conor was in Somnes Avenue when he was struck by a car.

"Ambulance were called and death was confirmed at the scene, police also attended and have started an investigation.

"A post mortem examination at Southend Hospital gave a provisional cause of death of head injuries pending toxicology and histology reports."

A 37-year-old man from Canvey, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was released under investigation while police enquiries continue.