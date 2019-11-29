CALLOUS thieves stole a seriously ill toddler’s emergency oxygen after breaking into her family’s car.

Bella-Rose Campbell, two, suffers from 20 conditions, including severe chronic lung disease, fibrosis in one of her lungs, a dysfunctional stomach and dysfunctional bowels.

Since she was born at 24 weeks, weighing 1.5 lbs, Bella-Rose has lived with severe complex medical needs, which mean she has to be on oxygen 24 hours a day and is tube fed.

Her dad, Lee Campbell, was devastated to find thieves had taken off with his daughter’s emergency oxygen tanks, leaving her in a potentially life threatening condition.

The 38-year-old, who lives in Long Lynderswood, Basildon, said: “I was in total shock when I realised what had happened; they’d got a screwdriver and damaged the lock to get inside of our BMW X3, stealing both her emergency oxygen tanks which we have to take everywhere with us as instructed by the doctor, ripped her medical bags open including everything which we have to keep sterile, and raided her SOS kit which we always have with us in case of an emergency.

“With her condition, if her blood sugar levels drop too low she can go into a coma, so we have this prescription-only powder which, when mixed with water, keeps her levels up. They ripped the packets up.

“She also has severe reflux, and they meddled with her suctioning machine, which stops her from choking on her saliva.

“It makes me so angry someone would put her in danger.”

He added: “We’ve got stickers on the car so that if there’s an accident the emergency services know her medical supplies are in the car, and we’ve made sure it’s wheelchair accessible for her, so they clearly know it belongs to someone with serious health concerns.”

Mum Lisa Middleton is asking anyone with any information to contact the police.

The 38-year old, said: “If something had happened and she didn’t have her medical supplies, it would’ve been literally a matter of life and death.

“It’s heartbreaking; without them it could have been fatal. She’s been through so much this year, having a number of major surgeries on her heart and abdomen.

“Doctors said she shouldn’t even be alive, but she’s fought through it all.”

Call 101 with information.

“Thankfully Great Ormond Street Hospital have sent us some more tanks, so she’s now got enough to keep her running.”