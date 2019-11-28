A MAN has been shot in the arm following a shooting outside a convenience store in Southend.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the area following the incident outside The York Superstore, in York Road, Southend, around 9.20pm on Tuesday, November 26, but no weapon was recovered.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The injured man presented himself at hospital in the early hours of yesterday morning, Wednesday, November 27, with a gunshot wound to the arm.

His injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "We are treating this as a targeted incident and would ask anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident 1120 of 26 November or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."