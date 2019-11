A man was due to in court today, after a stabbing in the city centre.

Lee Burkett, 28, of Darnay Rise was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today, charged with causing GBH with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assaulting an emergency worker.

It follows reports that a man suffered a stab wound outside Walkabout bar in Chelmsford on November 26.