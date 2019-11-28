KIND cinema staff gave a little girl with a rare condition the chance to enjoy a private viewing of the worldwide sensation, Frozen 2.

Movie Starr cinema, in Eastern Esplanade, Canvey opened for the family of seven-year-old Kennedy Mercer.

Kennedy – dubbed a miracle child by her doctors – has already defied the odds, having been told she wouldn’t live past two-years-old.

She lives with SMA Type One, a disease which causes muscle weakness and breathing distress.

Dad Paul, from Grays, said: “We cannot go the cinema due to her condition.

“Kennedy struggles to sit upright, she could pick up germs and even a cold can be life threatening. She also needs special machinery including a suction machine to clear her mouth and a cough assist machine to help inflate her lungs.

“The machines are very loud so it would be very difficult to go to the cinema.

“I called the cinema as I thought if anyone could help us this one could, as it’s independent and more family orientated.

“The team there were fantastic and they had the popcorn machine and drinks machines working to give us the full cinema experience.”

The 40-year-old added: “It was the perfect opportunity and was so emotional.

“She loved every bit of it.

“As a parent of a sick child you almost grieve for things we cannot do together, but this takes that away.

“We’ve travelled to Disney World and this was just as good. The team helped a little girl and her family make memories that we will never forget.”

Kind - cinema staff Bradley Marsh, and Louise Cooper with Kennedy

The dad said Doctors at Great Ormond Street Hospital call Kennedy the miracle child as she continues to defy the odds with such determination and happiness.

Bradley Marsh, 21, cinema manager said: “For us it was something small to give to Kennedy and her family.”

In 2012, Paul and Jeanette Mercer gave birth to son Karter and daughter Kennedy, after eight attempts at IVF.

Sadly Karter died within a year, after both twins were diagnosed with the condition.