A POLICE officer turned award-winning celebrant is giving away a corporate ceremony to celebrate being selected as having one of the best small businesses in the UK.

Michelle Taylor, from Lawford, creates ceremonies to mark weddings, the birth of babies, and business milestones.

The 52-year-old has conducted special ceremonies in back gardens, apple orchards and even on lakes since she started in 2011.

Before she was known as the Funky Celebrant, Michelle spent years as a police officer.

She has now been selected as one of the country's 100 trail blazing small businesses in the countdown to Small Business Saturday on December 7 - a campaign which highlights the success of small businesses in the UK.

Michelle, who entered the competition earlier this year, has seen her business expand over the past eight years and she often travels throughout the country and Europe delivering fun and flamboyant ceremonies of all descriptions.

To celebrate being selected Michelle is offering to write and conduct a free corporate ceremony for a company, organisation or workplace which has a milestone to celebrate.

Michelle said: “I’m very excited to be one of the 2019 Small Biz 100 and consequently a part of Small Business Saturday.

"Celebrancy is growing at such a rate of knots, it’s fabulous that the industry is being recognised as offering a real alternative to couples, families and even businesses.

“On a personal level, being selected as one of the 100 businesses this year is the icing on my cake following industry recognition in January when I won the TWIA 2019 Wedding Celebrant of the Year.

"It has been a fabulous year growing my business and evolving celebrancy as a whole.”

Director of Small Business Saturday Michelle Ovens MBE said: “Each year this campaign has grown in support from Government, business and communities alike.

“Small Business Saturday’s increasing popularity means it was harder than ever to choose just 100 of this country’s incredible 5.6 million small businesses to showcase, but we believe those we have chosen are true representatives of the diverse, creative and inspiring heroes at the heart of our communities.”

She will announce the winner tomorrow on social media.