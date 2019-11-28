BROWSING a Christmas market, mulled wine in hand and listening to festive songs...there's nothing better at this time of year.

But did you ever think you could get paid for doing just that?

Online exhibition platform ExpoCart.com is on the hunt for 'Christmas fair testers' who will travel around the UK during the Christmas period and review markets in England, Scotland and Wales.

The successful candidate will be paid £50 an hour, plus travel expenses, and can even take a friend to accompany them.

What would I have to do?

The tester will need to be available to attend up to ten markets from the December 6 until December 24, submitting detailed reviews of each, including photographs.

Reviews will be submitted to ExpoCart.com and will be used to help the brand expand into the Christmas market sector next year.

Each review must be around 750 words, contain good photography and be submitted digitally before January 10.

Who can apply?

You have to be 18 and over

Have a full UK driving licence

Be passionate about all things Christmas-related

Be available to attend a different market up to three times a week - which makes the role perfect for students, retirees, unemployed people or those currently on leave from a full-time position

Although the Christmas fair tester will have theirs and their friend’s travel expenses covered, accommodation won't be provided if they decide to stay in certain locations. The tester will only be paid to spend one hour at each market, and will be given spending money for their time there.

ExporCart.com is looking to expand into the Christmas market sector and provide festive equipment during the holiday period. The Christmas fair tester's report will act as research for the company, so they can see what is currently offered to vendors at markets across the UK.

When do I need to apply by?

Although ExpoCart.com hasn't set an official date, the platform is looking to select its successful candidate next week - so you'll need to be quick! Lots of submissions are expected, so you'll only hear from ExpoCart.com if you're selected.