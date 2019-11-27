Plans are underway for the return of two city summer festival events.

Chelmsford City Events is thrilled to announce that due to popular demand, next year’s 3foot People festival will be returning across four days instead of the usual three.

In 2020, the 3foot People festival will take place from Tuesday 30 June to Friday 3 July.

Back for its fifteenth year, the UK’s largest outdoor event for pre-schoolers, welcomes thousands of little and big people as they descend onto the scenic grounds of the Hylands Estate.

Awaiting them will be the usual array of playful activities and amusements, ready to inspire and entertain.

Karen Frett, Events Manager for Chelmsford City Events, said: “What better way is there to celebrate fifteen years of 3foot than to put on an extra day of fun for our festivalgoers?

“We listened to all the feedback we have received, and it was plain to see that there were so many disappointed people missing out on tickets due to the event selling out. By putting on an extra day we have been able to increase capacity and hope to welcome even more big and little people to our truly unique festival – we can’t wait to see you next year!”

After 11 years of providing a unique summer festival for adults, Fling Festival will be taking a fallow year in 2020 and will return in 2021.

We will be using the year to consider Fling’s venue and explore how we can evolve the festival, which attracts thousands of festivalgoers each year.

Karen Frett, Events Manager for Chelmsford City Events, said: “We know that this will be disappointing news for those of you who join us every year at Fling but we can’t wait to see you when we return in 2021. Throughout 2020, we will be consulting with our treasured followers and asking for their feedback to help shape Fling’s return.”

Next year already promises to be a big year in the county with the Essex 2020: Year of Science and Creativity culminating in the prestigious British Science Festival coming to Chelmsford.

The City Council will be working with other organisations and the wider community to support the exciting programme of events that will be on offer.