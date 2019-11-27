A man has been arrested after a man suffered a serious stab wound in Chelmsford.

Police were initially called to reports that a man in his 20s had presented himself at a supermarket in Springfield Road shortly after 7.40pm with a serious stab wound to the chest, last night.

He remains in hospital for treatment to his injuries, which he is believed to have suffered at the main entrance of Walkabout earlier that evening, after the victim and the suspect had been drinking at the establishment.

Officers attended an address in Cusak Road and arrested a 28-year-old man from Chelmsford on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He remains in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information about the assault, who has not yet spoken to our detectives, is asked to call Chelmsford CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/187827/19.

Alternatively, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or submit information through their website.

Walkabout Chelmsford was contacted for comment.