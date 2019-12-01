The top companies to work for in the UK have been revealed.

From a pest control firm to cosmetic company Lush, Barclays and Nando's, the new research from job site Indeed, presents the top 25 businesses to be working for.

In first place is Rentokil Initial, a UK-based pest control and hygiene firm, which serves customers ranging from multinational companies to homeowners.

The research is based on thousands of reviews by staff at the firms.

Rentokil came top for its job security and advancement, with staff praising how it promotes from within, the good work-life balance and the company’s positive culture. In reviews, staff described having high job satisfaction and doing fulfilling work.

The company pushed 2018’s winner, global tech giant Apple, into second place.

British companies dominated the table with four of the top five on the list and six of the top 10.

Apple, the only non-British company in the top five, employs around 6,500 people in the UK. Praise for its staff perks - which include free or discounted tech - feature prominently in the reviews posted on Indeed.

The third-ranked employer is The Agincare Group, one of the country’s largest care groups, employing more than 3,500 staff. It scored highly for its supportive management and for offering a good work-life balance.

Retailers performed strongly in the list.

John Lewis, one of Britain’s best-loved department stores, and its food division Waitrose, were both rated highly by their staff.

Both are partnerships, meaning they invite employees to become partners and share profits with them.

Bill Richards, UK managing director at Indeed, said: “Britain’s job creation boom may be easing off, but it’s still very much a jobseeker’s market - in which companies have to fight hard to attract the staff they need to grow.

“With private sector employers facing stiff competition for the best talent, many companies realise they need to offer more than just an attractive salary. Other factors can be just as important when it comes to wooing good people.

“Reviews posted this year on Indeed’s website by tens of thousands of employees demonstrate just how much value they put on a good work-life balance and a positive work culture – and how likely they are to research and consider these factors before deciding to apply.

“The companies in our top 25 scored consistently highly across all categories, and reviews from their staff show what a decisive difference these factors make in how they are regarded as employers.”

Top 25 companies to work for

1. Rentokil Initial

2. Apple

3. The Agincare Group

4. Wren Kitchens

5. Lush Cosmetics

6. E (Gas and Electricity)

7. Barclays

8. Nando's

9. Kumon

10. JP Morgan Chase

11. Siemens AG

12. PwC

13. Rolls Royce

14. EY

15. Marks and Spencer

16. IKEA

17. Bakkavor

18. GlaxoSmithKline

19. John Lewis & Partners

20. Waitrose & Partners

21. RBS

22. Clarks

23. BAE Systems

24. Lloyds Bank

25. Arnold Clark