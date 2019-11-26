A FORMER soldier has been left outraged after he was given a parking ticket while laying a wreath on Remembrance Sunday.

John Dowler, who served in the Army from 1990 to 1998, was given a £40 parking ticket after he attended a remembrance service on November 10, in Billericay High Street.

Mr Dowler admits he was parked for 22 minutes over his allotted time, at the Waitrose car park - operated by Britannia Parking, just off the high street – but says it was only because he was laying a wreath at the service.

The 45-year-old said: “I never miss a service, as an ex-serviceman. I didn’t want to leave early either.

“I wonder if anyone else had received a ticket there on Sunday?

“I always use that car park.

“The two hours is usually fine for popping into town.

“On previous Remembrance Sundays, me and my wife have been done in two hours but we got there earlier this year.”

Mr Dowler, who has lived in the town for over a decade, explained how he would be appealing the decision.

He said: “I will be waiting to see if anyone else had problems on the same day.

“I will then appeal it this week.

“They’ve let me off before when I’ve been a couple of minutes over. This was a couple of months ago and they were quite helpful then.

“I explained my reasoning behind being over and they rescinded it.

“If no one has been affected, it feels like I might have been targeted.

“It’s totally wrong and unfair.

“They haven’t taken society remembering the wars into the consideration. They obviously don’t care.”

Mr Dowler spoke to the Echo after posting on social media, furious at the letter he received.

He wrote: “Has anyone else received a parking notice from Britannia Parking for parking just a bit too longer than allowed on Sunday November 10? When I was laying a wreath and attending the Remembrance service.”

Residents have yet to come forward and respond to Mr Dowler.

Britannia car parks were contacted for a statement, but no response on the issues was received.