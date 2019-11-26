A SMUGGLER who helped a family illegally enter the UK to live in Southend has been jailed.

Besart Bulica was a “key facilitator” in bringing an Albanian woman and her two children aged 12 and six into the country so they could be with their father, who lived in the town.

The 31-year-old, who has lived in Essex for several years, agreed to help the father of the family get his loved ones into the county after the younger daughter had developed a kidney problem.

The dad wanted his daughter to be treated in England and so enlisted the help of Bulica, as he had arrived in the country via similar means in 2010.

At a previous hearing Bulica had admitted one count of assisting unlawful immigration from a country outside of the EU (Albania) and for possessing class B drugs.

However, the sentencing was delayed as Bulica argued that his role was minimal in the transporting of the family in June this year, and that he was just a "middle man".

However, after analysing the text messages between Bulica and the father of the family - in which Bulica ordered him to get the money that was needed, negotiating a price of £30,000 - Judge Samantha Leigh deemed they were sufficient evidence to prove he had a key role in the immigration.

Sentencing him at Basildon Crown Court yesterday, she said: "The defendant agreed to lower the cost from £34,000 to £30,000. On the 17th June, there was a telephone call between them where he said the family had arrived.

"That did, in my view, show the defendant is part of the wider network, the middle man at the front, the negotiating face of the operation.

"Whilst his role might have been limited to this, it is still a role in the enterprise, in which many people have roles. Without them performing roles the enterprise doesn't function."

Bulica, of Timberlog Lane, Basildon, received 30 months in prison for the illegal immigration and one month for possession of Class B drugs, to run concurrently.

He also faces deportation back to Albania after his sentence.

Det Chief Insp Stephen Jennings of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “Unfortunately there are ruthless people, like Bulica, who will prey on the vulnerability and desperation of others and illegally traffic people into the UK without a second thought for their safety.

“Fortunately in this instance we were able to support this family and their relative and ensure not only that they were safe from harm, but that the person who tried to capitalise out of their situation, Bulica, was brought to justice.”

