AN ABUSER threatened to injure and infant child during an hour long stand off with police.

Danny Bryan was found by officers at an address holding a baby, threatening to hurt it while the child was screaming and crying in his hands.

Police officers then negotiated with the 29-year-old for more than an hour at the address in Chelmsford to ensure the child was made safe.

Following this, Bryan was arrested. The baby was not seriously injured.

After his arrest Bryan spat at officers and urinated in the cells.

Bryan, of Lupin Drive, where the offence took place on August 22, was charged and later admitted to assaulting a child to cause unnecessary suffering or injury and assault by beating.

He also admitted criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Bryan appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 20 and was sentenced to two years in prison for plus an additional 13 months to run concurrently for the other offences.

He received an additional two months for breaching a community order.