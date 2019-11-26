THE opening date of the new Burger King on Chelmsford High Street has been revealed.

The new store will open on December 3, with 1000 free Whopper are up for grabs during the opening week.

Staff will be handing vouchers out around the town for customers to claim.

Alasdair Murdoch, CEO of Burger King UK, explained: “We know the people of Chelmsford love the great-tasting food of Burger King, so we’ve listened to their requests and are very excited to bring all their favourites to their neighbourhood. Our home – of the Whopper! – is their home.”