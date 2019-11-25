A MOTHER who struggled to conceive wants to help others after her own miracle baby was born and she opened a new business.

Sarah Anderson, from Southchurch, recently opened Sarah’s Creative Kitchen – a bespoke chocolate shop - selling low calorie sweet treats, as well as offering chocolate making workshops for children.

After years of infertility and multiple miscarriages she gave birth to son Alfie, in 2016.

Sarah began crowdfunding last year to help towards paying for IVF treatment for a random couple.

She will also be creating packs of chocolate which she will sell on her website, and donate part of the proceeds to the fundraising page. She has raised £5,080 so far.

Sarah, said: “Several years ago, I found myself on what I can only describe as a rollercoaster of emotions and failures, which almost cost me my marriage, to have the family I so longed for.

“I would like to try to help at least one couple, if not more, to have their dreams come true as well so I am going to be crowdfunding to raise enough money to support a round of treatment.”

Sarah eventually became pregnant after if it was discovered that she had blocked tubes and endometriosis – she had a simple procedure to rectify the issue.

Sarah has since gone on to raise more than £22,000 for charities supporting people dealing with the same thing.

Post-pregnancy Sarah embarked on a slimming journey that saw her notice a gap in the market for lower-calorie sweet treats and chocolate.

Not wanting to part with the little boy to return to her full-time job in the city, Sarah set about creating her own business.

Three years later, after success with her online shop, Sarah opened up her shop in Rayleigh Road, Eastwood earlier this month. Sarah, added: “When I first considered opening a business, this is always where I imagined it leading.”

Visit www.sarahscreative kitchen.co.uk/ivf-funding-details