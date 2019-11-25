A BURGLAR has been jailed for three-and-a-half years after committing crimes in Essex.

Shane Cunningham, 35, of Oxney Road, Peterborough, admitted three burglaries at addresses on Tomkyns Lane, Upminster and Coxtie Green Road and Little Warley Hall Lane in Brentwood on Saturday 11 and Sunday May 13.

Cunningham stole items including jewellery and cash totalling tens of thousands of pounds.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Monday November 18 and admitted two counts of burglary and theft and one count of burglary with intent to steal.

He was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison plus two 18 month concurrent sentences for offences committed in Cambridgeshire.

Investigating officer PC Jodie Barnes said: "Burglary is an incredibly intrusive crime and I am pleased that the person responsible has been brought to justice and is now serving custodial sentence for his actions."