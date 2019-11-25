CABBIES say they must stand together to ensure taxi hail firm Uber does not take over south Essex after Transport for London opted not to renew the firm’s licence to work in the capital.

TFL took the decision over safety and security concerns.

As part of the decision, the authority said “several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk” were identified while it also found 14,000 trips were made with drivers who were different to the ones shown on the app.

The firm’s existing licence expired yesterday, but it will be allowed to continue to operate pending an appeal.

Tina Denney, 58, from Canvey, who works as an independent taxi driver as well as a driver for Steve’s Taxi, in Benfleet, said: “They are already operating in south Essex and I wouldn’t be surprised of they start to work in our area more.

“As licensed drivers we must all stick together and make sure they do not work more in our area.

“I hope that cabbies would all club together and stop this from happening.

“We do not want them working in our patch.

“If they want to come here, they must be licensed and we should all be working to the same standards.”

Geoff Bradley, 66, an independent taxi driver based in Benfleet, said: “I think there is a danger to the public if they come here because of complaints and issues in London and elsewhere.

“If they do decided to target our area if will be a bad thing.

“I could impact drivers who have a dual license with firms.”

David Harrison, Wickford Independents chairman of Basildon Council’s neighbourhoods and public spaces committee, added: “I think there will be some that try and operate in Basildon but the council will be quick to act and stop it.

“I think the cabbies in Basildon will be quick to tell the council and it will act swiftly.

“I think it will be the same with all councils in our area.”

Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted: “We understand we’re held to a high bar, as we should be. But this TfL decision is just wrong. Over the last 2 years we have fundamentally changed how we operate in London. We have come very far — and we will keep going, for the millions of drivers and riders who rely on us.”

Uber was contacted for comment on the concerns in south Essex.