Three people were injured in a crash which has left a part of the A127 in Basildon closed.

Essex Police were first called at 2.15am to reports of a crash involving a Range Rover, a Vauxhall Zafira Tourer and an Audi A4.

The smash happened on the Southend-bound track, near Mayflower Retail Park.

The Range Rover had left the scene before officers arrived.

Three people were taken on to hospital.

A police spokesman said: "We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and drivers are asked to avoid the area while emergency services remain on scene.

"If you were in the area around the time and saw what happened or have dash cam footage, please call 101 quoting incident 138 of today’s date."

Essex Fire Service released two people who were trapped in their cars.

Engines were sent from Basildon, Billericay and Rayleigh Weir.

A spokesman said: "Crews were called to a road traffic collision involving three vehicles.

"On arrival firefighters reported that two people were trapped in their cars and worked to release them by 3:11am.

"The casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service."