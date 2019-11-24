A man has died after he was struck by a car on Canvey.

Essex Police were called just before 4.20am to reports a pedestrian had been hit by a Vauxhall Astra in Somnes Avenue, between the junctions with Link Road and Canvey Road.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "The road is closed and drivers are asked to find alternative routes while emergency services remain on scene.

"If you were in the area around the time of the collision and saw what happened or have dash cam footage, please call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident 226 of today’s date.

"We’re investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision."

The driver of the Astra, a man aged in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A police cordon remains in place along Somnes Avenue.