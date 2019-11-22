TWO schools have been named in the top ten state secondary schools across East Anglia.

The King Edward VI grammar school and the Chelmsford County High School for girls, were named second and fourth respectively, in the Sunday Times guide to top schools in East Anglia.

King Edward VI are ranked 10th nationally for the A level and GCSE results, with 87 per cent of students receiving grades of A* to B at A level, and 85 per cent of students receiving grades of A* to seven at GCSE.

The Chelmsford County High School for Girls ranked 18th nationally, with 83 percent of students receiving grades of A* to B at A level, and 83 per cent of students receiving grades of A* to seven at GCSE.

The top performing schools are revealed in Parent Power, the Sunday Times School Guide 2020, which highlights the 2,000 highest achieving schools in the UK, ranked by the recent exam results.

The rankings in the secondary school league tables are determined by the percentage of examination entries gaining A* to B grades at A-level this summer and the percentage of entries returning A* and A grades, and those graded 9, 8 and 7, at GCSE and iGCSE. They are published several weeks ahead of the official Government tables for secondary school performance.