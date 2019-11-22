POLICE are wanting to speak to a man in connection with a theft in South Woodham Ferrers.

Officers want to speak with him after a theft from Essex Properties Ltd, Reeves Way, on Thursday November 7.

A spokesman for the force, said: "We want to speak to him in connection to a theft from Essex Properties Ltd in South Woodham Ferrrers on Thursday 7 November at around 10.30am.

"A man entered the office and created a distraction during which he removed an Iphone XS Max from a desk and left with it.

"He has been described as 5ft 7in tall, in his late 30s, a slim build, with facial stubble. He was wearing dark jeans, a red baseball cap, leather jacket and black trainers.

"Anyone with information about this man's identity is asked to call Maldon Community Policing Team on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/177360/19.

"Alternatively, you can report to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting a report through their website."