Staff at Southend Airport are considering strike action over the Christmas period, due to concerns about the way issued and complaints are dealt with.

GMB, the union for airport staff, will be conducting a formal ballot for industrial action of its members employed by Stobart Aviation and Stobart Aviation Services at Southend Airport.

The ballot relates to the failure of the company to formally recognise GMB Union for the purpose of collective bargaining and all related matters.

Gary Pearce, GMB Regional Organiser said: "Our members at Southend Airport who work in baggage handling, security, aircraft dispatch and flight operations have been raising their concerns with management in relation to the lack of staff, lack of protective clothing insufficient training, changes to their contracts and what they are paid compared to staff in other local airports for months.

"We have made a number of requests to Stobart Aviation and Stobart aviation services to agree to recognise GMB but the company have failed to listen, therefore balloting our members is our only option."

Mr Pearce said due to the strong feeling from workers at there is a potential for strike action and he says this happen over Christmas, but it depends on the ballot result.

A spokesman for Southend Airport, said: “The airport is well staffed, well equipped and has demonstrated it has the flexibility to deal with a variety of situations. We do not foresee any service interruptions that will impact on people enjoying well deserved Christmas breaks.”