THE father of Grace Millane has said the conviction of his daughter’s murderer “will not reduce the pain and suffering” the family have endured since her death.

David Millane said his daughter “will be missed forever” as he left Auckland High Court in New Zealand, almost a year after she was killed by a man she met on dating site Tinder, before he stuffed her lifeless body in a suitcase and disposed of it.

The jury of seven women and five men took five hours to return a unanimous guilty verdict after a two-week trial.

The 27-year-old killer - who cannot be named - will be sentenced on February 21 when the judge will decide whether he can be identified.

Ms Millane’s parents, David and Gillian, wept after the verdict was delivered, as did several jurors.

Speaking outside court, an emotional Mr Millane said: “It will not reduce the pain and suffering we have had to endure over the past year.

“Grace was taken in the most brutal fashion a year ago and our lives have been ripped apart.

“Grace was our sunshine and she will be missed forever.”

“Grace was a beautiful, talented, loving daughter. Grace was our sunshine and she will be missed forever.

“My only daughter did not deserve to be murdered in such a barbaric way in her OE year.”

Grace’s parents thanked several people, including Auckland Police, specifically Detective Inspector Scott Beard, Detective Sergeant Greg Brand and Detective Toni Jordan.

“We would like to thank the Crown prosecution team: Brian [Dickey], Robin [McCoubrey], and Litia [Tuiburelevu]. They never flinched away from the more intimate details of the case and were compassionate and thoughtful where the family matters arose.

“The press contingent ... you attended court every day with my wife and I and reported truthfully, respectfully all the events as they unfolded.”

The Millanes also thanked the people of New Zealand.

Mr Millane continued: “They’ve opened their hearts to Grace and her family, I cannot express our gratitude enough for all the offers of gifts and kindness that we’ve received over the last year.”

The Millanes will now return to England and “try pick up the pieces of ours lives” and live day-to-day without their beloved daughter.

Millane’s parents left the court on the 12th day of the trial as they had entered on the 1st - holding hands and in tears.

The murderer’s step-brother, speaking to the New Zealand Herald, said he “shed a few tears” when he heard the verdict.

He said: “So glad for Grace’s family.

“It doesn’t make anything better, but [it’s] good to know the jury and New Zealand justice system made the right call.

“It’s been incredibly hard for the family to come to terms with the enormity of everything.”

The killer was remanded into custody until his sentencing.

He faces life in prison with a minimum of ten years without parole, though the judge can increase the latter period.