POLICE are looking for an elderly man who has gone missing in St Osyth.

Alan Porteous, 77, was last seen at around 3.40pm today on Thursday (Nov 21) in the Point Clear Road area.

Mr Porteous is described as white, 6ft tall, of medium build, with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a green and beige chainmail effect jumper over the top of a beige coloured shirt, with dark grey trousers and black shoes.

Essex Police are concerned for his welfare and want to find him to make sure he’s ok.

Anyone with information or who may have seen him is urged to call 101 quoting incident 977 of 21 November.