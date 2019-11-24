A KEEN fundraiser has raised thousands of pounds for an air ambulance charity after trekking along the Great Wall of China.

Alison Shaw, 44, from Wickford joined 22 other intrepid trekkers who tackled the Great Wall of China to raise money for Essex and Herts Air Ambulance.

The fundraisers spent five days covering 36 kilometres and thousands of steps along sections of the world-famous landmark.

In doing so they raised an incredible £46,000, enough to fund 21 potentially life-saving missions for the air ambulance.

Alison said she took on the challenge as she was unaware that service was a charity.

She said: “I think it’s something we all just take for granted, but it is the fundraisers like us that keep the service going.

“Visiting the Great Wall of China has been on my bucket list for some time so I thought what great chance to visit the landmark and raise cash for the charity.

“I had a check from my doctor to ensure I was fit enough for the challenge and signed up in about February time.

“I raised about £4,000 in the end and smashed my target and it just snowballed.

“It was an amazing experience and one of the best and hardest things I have ever done.

“The views were just mind blowing and not everyone gets the chance to see it.

“It was also quite emotional and as a group we all helped each other through it.

“We had just a great bunch of people on the trek.

“There was lots of climbing up steep peaks which was a bit scary.

“The biggest thing was the jet lag and we arrived on the Sunday and started the climb the next day.”

She said the fundraisers stayed at a combination of hotels and even homes of families living in the area, during the event.

The fundraiser said she feels amazing after raising such a large amount for the charity.

Sabi Stafford, fundraising manager at the charity, said: “Those who took part have made new friends, collected memories that will last a lifetime and have the satisfaction of helping an amazing cause.

“Next year we will be organising a very different, but equally special trek across part of the Sahara.”

The Great Wall of China trek took place from October 12 to October 20.