A MAN has been jailed after he breached his restraining order by climbing onto a roof.

Scott Archer, 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday November 13, where he received 20 months for breaching a restraining order and two months for intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress, to run concurrently.

He is subject of a five-year restraining order, meaning he is prohibited from contacting the woman directly or indirectly until 2024.

On Monday 9 September, a woman received a call from Archer at around 6pm before he turned up at her address and knocked at her door.

The woman refused to let him into her home and instructed Archer to leave her alone or she would call the police.

However, he climbed up onto a roof at the property and continued to bang on her bedroom window.

Fearing that Archer might injure himself or cause damage, the woman agreed to let him.

A concerned neighbour came to her assistance and removed him from the property before police arrived and arrested Archer.

Chief Inspector Steve Scott-Haynes said: “Archer has repeatedly breached the requirements of the restraining order and has previously received custodial sentences for this.

“Within three months of his last conviction he has breached the order again. He has continued to show disregard for the victim and the court process which has resulted in a prison sentence of close to two years.

"Restraining orders are in place to help people move on with their lives without fear of harassment.

"We take this seriously and, if you breach a court order, we will arrest you and put you before a court every time.”