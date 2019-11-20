A woman accused of trying to open the door of a passenger plane midway through a flight from the UK to Turkey has appeared in court.

Chloe Haines, 26, allegedly assaulted a member of cabin crew trying to restrain her during the Jet2 flight that left Stansted Airport on June 22.

She appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court today, charged with one count of assault by beating and one count of recklessly or negligently acting in a manner likely to endanger an aircraft or person in an aircraft.

The charges relate to Haines allegedly causing a disturbance on the flight to Dalaman in Turkey, which forced the pilot to return to Stansted.

Two RAF fighter jets were scrambled to meet the plane and escort it back to Stansted, where Haines was arrested by Essex Police upon landing.

On board the flight, a cabin crew member allegedly suffered scratches as she tried to prevent Haines from opening the plane door.

In court, Haines, with her hair worn up and wearing a black top, spoke only to confirm her name, date of birth, address and British nationality.

Haines, of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, did not enter pleas during the 10-minute hearing.

District Judge Timothy King granted Haines conditional bail on the grounds that she does not travel from any UK airport.

He sent her case to Chelmsford Crown Court, where she is due to appear on December 18.