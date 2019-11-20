A HOST of new destinations are available to the public as Southend Airport celebrated the launch of flights with budget airline Wizz Air.

Passengers will be able to fly to the likes of Vilnius in Lithuania and Bucharest, Sibiu and Iași in Romania from Southend Airport thanks to another new partnership.

The partnership will see the creation of more than 100 indirect jobs at Southend Airport.

To celebrate the launch of Wizz Air flights at the airport, roller skating troupe Rolla City were wizzing around the terminal yesterday handing out treats to passengers.

Glyn Jones, CEO of Stobart Aviation, said: “We are delighted to welcome Wizz Air to London Southend Airport, the UK’s fastest-growing airport.

“This partnership between Wizz Air and London Southend Airport is another significant milestone for us and means our customers have even more exciting destinations to fly to.

“We also hope holidaymakers and business people travelling from Bucharest, Sibiu, Vilnius and Iasi will use this new service to enjoy Southend and Essex as well as to access central London thanks to our fast and hassle-free rail-links into the UK capital.

“Our customer service is also second-to-none, having consecutively been ranked London’s best airport by consumer group Which? for the past six years.”

Wizz Air has added 27 new routes to its UK network in 2019 alone.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air, said: “The pink planes of Wizz Air have officially arrived at Southend Airport, as we continue to grow our UK network.

“Southend Airport is easily accessible via London’s public transport network, connecting passengers with enchanting destinations in Lithuania and Romania in a matter of hours.

“Our friendly cabin crew look forward to welcoming you onboard Europe’s greenest airline very soon.”