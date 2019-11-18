A HUGE fire took hold at a Sainsbury's petrol station this morning.

The fire destroyed the entrance sign to the petrol station, in Stadium Way, Benfleet.

The flames erupted at 8am this morning, with firefighters putting the fire out at approximately 8.20am.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "A crew from Rayleigh Weir was called to Stadium Way in Benfleet around 8am this morning.

“On arrival, the crew reported that an electrical sign was on fire and worked to extinguish it by 8:23am.

“The cause of the fire was accidental.

A spokesman from Sainsbury's confirmed that the sign is being repaired and that nobody was hurt.