A BRAND new Sainsbury's will open this week.

The Sainsbury's store, on Burnham Road in South Woodham Ferrers, will open its doors on Wednesday.

The supermarket store will also feature a petrol station, a medical station, and a 450 space car park.

The store will also have an Argos store inside, as well as a Specsavers.

On Wednesday, the shop will open at 9am, with trade usually starting from 8am to 10pm on Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Shaun Gadsby, Sainsbury’s South Woodham Ferrers Store Manager, said, “We are delighted to be opening our brand new store at South Woodham Ferrers.

"Our team of colleagues – many of whom are new to Sainsbury’s – have worked extremely hard to get the store ready and are very excited to welcome and serve customers.

"We are looking forward to becoming a part of the South Woodham Ferrers community and look forward to building our local relationships in the future.”