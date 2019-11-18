THE inquests of a mum and two children who tragically died in a terror attack are due to open tomorrow.

Mum Anita Nicholson, 42, died alongside her two children, Alex, 14, and Annabel, 11, when a bomb was detonated in the Shangri-La hotel, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

They were in the second floor restaurant at the time of the blast.

Husband Ben Nicholson survived the blast.

In days following the bomb attack, Mr Nicholson said in a statement: "I am deeply distressed at the loss of my wife and children.

"Anita was a wonderful, perfect wife and a brilliant, loving and inspirational mother to our two wonderful children.

"The holiday we had just enjoyed was a testament to Anita's enjoyment of travel and providing a rich and colourful life for our family, and especially our children.

"Alex and Annabel were the most amazing, intelligent, talented and thoughtful children and Anita and I were immensely proud of them both and looking forward to seeing them develop into adulthood.

"They shared with their mother the priceless ability to light up any room they entered and bring joy to the lives of all they came into contact with."

The family originally came from Grays with both Ben and Anita attending Palmer's College.

Inquests into the deaths of fellow British victims Lorraine Campbell, Sally Bradley and William James Harrop will also open alongside the Nicholsons'.