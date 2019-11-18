Crowds were able to see the iconic Vulcan on Southend Airport’s runway for the first time in more than a decade.

The Vulcan Restoration Trust, responsible for the upkeep of Vulcan XL426, organised a taxi-run at the airport on Saturday.

Crowds of trust members were invited to see the occasion, which was the first time it had been taxied in front of an audience for more than a decade.

Captain Bill Burnett, who flew Vulcans in the RAF, took the plane through her paces.

It is the first time XL426 has taxied for nearly a year, and this year has had an engine replaced, along with maintenance and restoration work.

Richard Clarkson, secretary of the Vulcan Restoration Trust, said: “This was very much a celebration of all the work that has been completed.

“As a registered charity we preserve and display XL426 for the benefit of the public and our intention is to do more taxi-runs for everyone to see.”

The Vulcan made two taxi-runs down the main runway reaching a speed of over 80 knots on each.

On board was Richard Turner from Dartford, Kent, who had won a ride on board XL426 in the VRT’s annual raffle draw.

Commercial flights were boarding during the Vulcan’s manoeuvres and had a superb view of the event.

The trust, a registered charity responsible for the upkeep of Vulcan XL426 thanked air traffic control at Southend Airport for finding a slot so the taxi-run could take place during a busy Saturday afternoon,

The XL426 is maintained in full ground working condition as part of Britain’s aviation heritage and as a tribute to the men and women who flew and maintained the Vulcan during the Cold War.

The plane cannot be flown but can be taxied as it was Saturday.

The trust regularly hosts Vulcan open days, which will start again in Spring next year.

Visit https://avrovulcan.com/