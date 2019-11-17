A BELOVED son left fighting for his life after falling from a hotel balcony has finally arrived back in the UK.

George Stephenson, 22, from Canvey was left in a critical condition and in a coma after falling 20 feet from a hotel balcony in Ibiza.

He and his family have been thanking supporters and updating them on his progress sharing messages on social media about his remarkable recovery.

His sister, Jade Copeland, posted: “George is officially back in the UK.

“We are so happy and pleased to have him home.

“He has his phone and he’s able to text, but please don’t bombard him.

“He’s doing so so well and we’re just over the moon that he’s back home and he can finally get on the road to recovery.

“He’s doing as amazing as ever and we expect he will continue to improve every single day.

“George will be well enough soon to tell you all himself, he’s really not far off now.

“He’s doing incredible and each day he improves more and more.

“I am so happy to see him every day and to have George, and our mum and dad home at last.

“Honestly I am so proud of this boy.”

Sharing more heartfelt messages and an image of her holding her brother’s hand she added: “We’re a little grubby and a little bit tired but we sleep like this every night.

“I’m just so proud of you George.

“And we’ll hold hands to your finish line and then every day after.”

George has also shared images of himself with friends in hospital.

George fell from the balcony at Hotel Playasol Mare Nostrum and was in a coma in private hospital Policlinica Nuestra on the island.

The holiday-maker suffered various injuries including severe brain trauma, skull fractures and a fractured back vertebrae.

A fundraising page set up to support George, and his family has already collected more than £19,000.

George’s parents said the support has so far been amazing and they will never forget it.

Mum Marion Stephenson, 52, said: “The support has been phenomenal.

“I can’t say thank you enough and to everyone personally but it means so much.”