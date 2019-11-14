Warning: Contains graphic and sexual content.

THE man accused of murdering Grace Millane broke down during a second interview with police and admitted his Tinder date was dead and how he had disposed of her body.

The jury in the High Court at Auckland watched the videotaped interview conducted on December 8 - a week after Millane went missing.

The accused eventually agreed to tell detectives where Grace's body could be found because he wanted her family to have "closure".

The jury then heard the second police interview between the accused and Detective Ewen Settle on December 8.

"Tell me what happened last Saturday," Settle said.

"From the beginning?" the accused asked.

The alleged murderer then went through the events of December 1.

After drinking at the Bluestone Room, the accused said the pair returned to his room at the CityLife hotel.

"We were kissing, we were talking," he said. "She asked me to turn the TV off. I had the TV on the music channel."

Then, the accused claimed that Millane began talking about 50 Shades of Grey.

"She told me that there's a few things she likes doing and that she'd done with her ex-partner.

"We started having sex, at first it was just normal. It was very placid."

Then, the accused said, Millane brought up bondage.

"And she started biting and she asked me to bite her so I did," he said.

"I stopped at first and said is this something you really want to do?"

The accused claimed Millane said: "We're in the moment, let's just go with it."

The alleged killer said the pair talked for a while before having sex again.

"Holding my arms above my head and just biting and then she hit my butt ... and then she held me around my neck and pushed down.

"She indicated that it made me harder. We swapped over, I got on top.

"We started having more, I guess, violent sex."

The accused said the pair "ended up on the floor" before Millane took nude photos of him and he did the same.

"And then we kept going she told me to hold her arms tighter. And then she told me to hold her throat and go harder."

The accused said he then went to the bathroom - but fell asleep in the shower.

He remembered waking up when it was still dark and crawled back into the bed. "I thought Grace had left," he said.

"I woke up the next day and saw that she was lying on the floor, I saw that she had blood coming from her nose.

"I screamed, I yelled out at her. I tried to move her to see if she was awake."

The accused, however, said the room was "pitch black".

After breaking down in tears and taking a break, the accused then described in the police interview what he did after realising Millane was dead.

"I was in shock, I didn't know what to do. I took a whole heap of tablets that I had. I realised she wasn't alive and I just wanted to end it all."

The accused said he was "all over the place".

The accused then confessed he went to The Warehouse on Elliot Street in Auckland and bought a suitcase - something he had previously denied.

"I went back and at first I didn't know what to do," he said, talking about returning to his CityLife apartment.

"I just put the suitcase on the bed. And I think I left again."

The accused then said he tried to overdose on medication.

"I just was thinking that me and Grace had such a great night, we were talking about catching up in London.

"I was at the point where I just wanted to end my own life - I'd had enough, I was finished."

The accused then recalled putting Millane's body in the suitcase.

"I was just in shock the whole time I couldn't put her in it because it just didn't seem right. It just didn't seem right.

"So I left and Grace was half-in half-out of the suitcase at that stage. I couldn't do it."

The accused said he then left to buy cleaning products - which was captured on CCTV.

"Then I remember coming back and I messaged a friend to catch up because I didn't think it was real," he said.

That "friend" was another Tinder date he went on in Ponsonby on December 2.

"I couldn't get through the beer I was drinking," he said.

"I got back to CityLife and spewed up a few times because I couldn't put Grace in the bag.

"And then I put her in the bag. And the whole time I just kept saying I'm sorry," he said crying.

In the dock, the accused kept his head down, sniffed and blew his nose.

The accused then moved the body on a luggage trolley from the hotel and into a rental car.

"I sat there for a little while, praying," he said, after parking the car in a nearby parking building.

The next morning he drove to a hardware store in Auckland and bought a shovel before continuing to the Waitakere Ranges.

"I went into the bush and I start digging."

The accused said he again took "20 maybe 30 paracetamol tablets".

"Because I didn't want to be around if Grace wasn't there and didn't think I deserved to be around because of what happened.

"I went and got the suitcase and put it in the hole, and covered the hole and then I drove 10-20 metres to the reservoir and sat there. I sat there just wanting the paracetamol to kick in, it didn't, so I drove back to the city."

When asked by Detective Ewen Settle why he didn't call for an ambulance the accused said he "dialled 111". But I didn't hit the button because I was scared at how bad it looked," he said.

"There's a dead person in my room, I thought it looked terrible. Waking up to it I was like 'holy sh*t'."

As the video interview continues, Detective Ewen Settle asked the accused where Millane's possession were.

The alleged murderer said he had dumped "everything" in a rubbish bin in Auckland's Albert Park.

"Everything that was in the room," he said.

Settle asked: "Presumably her telephone is in her property in the rubbish bin?"

"Yep," the accused replied.

After a break, Settle returned to the interview room and asked if Millane had any injuries.

"Did you inflict any injuries on her?"

The accused replied no.

"Did you kill Grace Millane?"

"No," he said.

"[Accused man], you're under arrest for the murder of Grace Millane," Settle said.

He asked his client if Millane died while she was in his company.

"Yes," he said.

In the room was also the accused's legal counsel Ian Brookie.

"Did you intend to cause her death?" Brookie continued.

"No."

Brookie asked why he is telling the police his version of events.

"Because I want her family to know that it wasn't intentional," he said.

"But I also want her family to have closure and the other night when I was questioned by police I was still shocked and I apologise for misleading. So yeah, it's basically so her family understand that it wasn't an intentional thing."

The trial, expected to last four weeks in total, continues.