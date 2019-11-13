A WOMAN believed to have been murdered in a pub has been named.

Irena Kuzmina, 45, was found unresponsive at the Magpie Inn in Norwich Road, Little Stonham, at around 3.30am on Sunday, Suffolk Police have said.

Ms Kuzmina, from Purfleet, died at the scene a short time later.

The force said it happened following a party.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was inconclusive and further tests are required, police said.

A 52-year-old woman from Dagenham, who was arrested at the scene on Sunday on suspicion of murder has been released on bail until December 8 pending further inquiries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Ms Kuzmina's death.