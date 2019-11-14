AN election candidate wants to legally change his name to Mr Clacton Brexit in a bid to ensure 'Brexit' remains on the ballot in the town.

Andrew Morgan, 52, from Clacton, was left upset after Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage announced the party would not be standing in 317 Conservative-held seats - including in Clacton - at the General Election.

Mr Morgan now wants to change his name by deed poll to Andrew Morgan Clacton Brexit and will stand for election in Clacton.

He hopes the new name will appear on the ballot paper, but it is understood election bosses are looking into the legality of the move.

If it is not accepted, it is understood Mr Morgan will stand under his own name as an independent, although he said he has been offered the chance to stand for two other parties.

The ex-soldier and dad-of-two, who runs a firm restoring classic vehicles, had supported Brexit Party candidate Matthew Patten before he withdrew.

He said: “I was selected to be a prospective parliamentary candidate by the Brexit Party and was offered a number of constituencies, but only wanted to stand in Clacton as I am passionate about the town.

“The bigger picture that Nigel talks about doesn’t apply to us in Clacton and splitting the vote in favour of Labour isn’t a possibility here.

“I feel the MP we have now doesn’t represent the people and we need someone who knows and understands the town and the people who live and work in it.

“We need to respect the referendum result and the democracy that our forefathers fought and died to preserve - we need to get Brexit done and move on.”

Mr Patten said he was "not surprised" one of his supporters wanted to stand for election.

He added: "Sadly the Brexit Party isn't contesting in Clacton and has no role whatsoever in this campaign going forward."

Ian Davidson, acting returning officer for Clacton, said it would be inappropriate to comment before the Statement of Persons Nominated is published on Thursday evening.

He added: “There is a set process to follow for election nominations, including a period for objections to be made by specified persons, and until that point we cannot confirm or deny nominations made or rejected."

Conservative candidate Giles Watling refuted the claim he had not represented the people of Clacton.

"I have voted in favour of leave on every single vote in Parliament on Brexit," he said.

Also annouced to standing in Clacton so far: Colin Bennett (Ind), Kevin Bonavia (Lab), Callum Robertson (Lib DEm), and Chris Southall (Green).