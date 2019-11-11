A man hunt is underway after a crook stole a charity box from a car park.

Essex Police has issued an image of a man wanted in connection to a theft which took place in the Q-Park Meadows car park, Can Bridge Way, Chelmsford on Sunday 10 November.

A man broke the top of a charity box and took the money that was in it, he was described as wearing a black woolly hat and hoodie.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to call us on 101, quoting crime reference 42/178828/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.