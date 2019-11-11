WAR veterans have condemned those who daubed swastikas on cars, garages and walls in Canvey.

The graffiti painted displays swastikas, anti-semitic, homophobic and racist language, along with rude symbols.

Families on Canvey woke to find the graffiti as they prepared to pay their respects to our war dead.

George Kiley, who lives on Lincoln Way, is a member of the Royal British Legion.

The 65-year-old said: “I’ve had my cars scratched and trees snapped in half.

“Other people have had their wing mirrors kicked in around here.

“People just have no respect, no respect at all.

“It’s just mindless kids who don’t care where they live.

“They think they’re above the law.

“I believe it’s most likely to be the same people.

Other residents condemned the attack, with a couple stating that the road is usually a lovely place to live.

One said: “Nothing like this has never happened before.

“It’s a shame.

“I suspect it was people who have had too much to drink on a Saturday night.

“The community here are always nice to each other.”

One of the victims said: “My mum discovered it on Sunday morning.

“We’d heard about it on Facebook and she had gone out to check and it was just there.

“It was horrible.

She wasn’t best pleased.

“It’s just to think that someone would want to do this is sad really.”

Another on Lincoln Way told the Echo that they didn’t understand why someone would have a vendetta against the Jewish community on the island.

They added: “The Jewish community are always really nice.

“Nobody ever has a bad word to say about them.

“Unfortunately it’s just the world we live in at the moment.

“One day it will happen here, the next it will happen somewhere else.

“This sort of thing needs to be stopped.

“It’s a nice place to live, it’s totally out of the blue for around here.”

Norman Smith, leader of Castle Point Council, slammed the graffiti. He said: “It’s really sad.

“It’s such a shame that someone would go out of their way to do this.

“We have to live in this world together as happy human beings.

“We have to respect each other’s beliefs.

“The Jewish community were at the services on Sunday, paying their respects to those who lost their lives.

“They were run by a Christians.

“Everyone pulls together on Remembrance Sunday.”

Much of the graffiti has now been cleaned off and the investigation continues.