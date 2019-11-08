MOTHERCARE Chelmsford has launched an "everything must go" closing down sale.

From today (Friday November 8), the huge closing down sale was launched following the closure of 60 stores across the UK.

Customers can expect to find a huge range of discounts and bargains as all stock must go before the Chelmsford store, Springfield Road, closes.

According to store management, stock levels are high as warehouses are cleared, so there is plenty of choice and customers are advised to take advantage of the heavy discounts as soon as possible; some of the most popular ranges may sell out fast.

The website will remain live until further notice and discounts will also be available online as long as the website is live.

Any product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and customers are encouraged to spend any gift cards as soon as possible. Gift cards will no longer be available to purchase.

A spokesman for Mothercare Chelmsford said “This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

"Demand will be high so don’t wait to grab a fantastic deal, especially if you’re Christmas shopping!

"We’d also like to thank our customers in the area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand.”