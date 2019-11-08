A DRUG dealer has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply.

Orhan Ahemdow, of Springfield Road, Chelmsford, was stopped by officers on Wharf Road, at approximately 11pm on Monday, November 4, alongside another man, who was also arrested.

A quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs were found.

The 19-year-old Ahemdow appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty.

He is due to be sentenced on 4 December.

The other man arrested, a 47 year-old from Chelmsford, has been released on bail until 2 December.