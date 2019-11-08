A MAN is wanted by police in connection with failing to attend court.

Richard O'Brien is wanted in connection with failing to appear in court.

A spokesman for Essex Police, said: "Have you seen Richard O’Brien who we want to speak to in connection with failing to attend court?

"The 45 year-old from Chelmsford is described as white, slim and 6ft 3ins tall.

"If you have seen him or have any information about where he might be we need you to call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."