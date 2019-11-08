A BUS company will give members of the Armed Forces free travel across Essex this weekend.

Arriva is offering free bus travel on its services throughout Essex and Hertfordshire on Sunday.

As a mark of respect on Remembrance Sunday, Armed Forces members will be allowed free admission onto Arriva services all day, if they are wearing uniform, or upon display of a valid military ID.

Gavin Hunter, area managing director for Arriva Herts and Essex, said: “We are proud to offer the Armed Forces free travel on our services on Remembrance Sunday.

"As a business, we have a close relationship with the Royal British Legion, and our drivers will also be pulling over to partake in a two-minute silence at 11am, providing it is safe and legal to do so."